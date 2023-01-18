Rangers sweep Comstock to remain undefeated in Southwest 10 Published 2:10 pm Wednesday, January 18, 2023

CASSOPOLIS — The Cassopolis girls and boys basketball teams remained undefeated in Southwest 10 Conference games as they routed Comstock in home and away games Tuesday night.

The Ranger girls basketball team rolled to an easy 63-22 win over the Colts at Ross Beatty Jr.-Sr. High School, while the Cass boys basketball team thumped host Comstock 71-52.

Girls Basketball

Cassopolis improved to 8-2 overall and 6-0 in Southwest 10 contests as it outscored the Colts 19-8 in the opening quarter and never looked back.

The Rangers led 45-15 by halftime and 57-20 heading into the fourth quarter.

Atyanna Alford led a trio of Cassopolis players in double figures with a game-high 15 points. Ella Smith added 13 points and Ryley Bowsher 12.

The Rangers host White Pigeon in a Southwest 10 Conference contest Friday night.

Boys Basketball

Comstock was able to keep the game close for one quarter before the Rangers pulled away over the final three quarters.

Leading 18-13 after the opening eight minutes of play, Cassopolis outscored the Colts 53-39 the rest of the way to improve its overall record to 9-2 and 7-0 in Southwest 10 play.

The Rangers led 37-26 at halftime and 55-37 going into the fourth quarter.

Davion Goins scored 21 points to lead Cassopolis, which also got 15 points from Kenny May and 11 from Zantell Simmering.

Amarion White had a game-high 27 to lead Comstock, which falls to 2-5 overall and 2-3 in conference contests. Masson Mollohan added 10 points.

The Rangers are back on the court Thursday night as they head to White Pigeon for another Southwest 10 game.