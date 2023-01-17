Niles Haunted House announces scholarship opportunities for local high school seniors Published 10:50 am Tuesday, January 17, 2023

NILES — A local organization will be offering scholarship opportunities to Niles area seniors.

The Niles Haunted House Board of Directors announced Monday that it is awarding four $500 scholarships to three Niles High School seniors and one Brandywine High School senior.

In addition, another scholarship will be awarded to a senior at one of the following schools: Brandywine High School, Buchanan High School, Dowagiac High School, Edwardsburg High School, Lakeshore High School or Niles High School. New this year, two $500 scholarships will be awarded to two seniors at Penn High School in Mishawaka.

A scholarship of $500 will be awarded in memory of William F. Alford, Jr. to a qualifying senior at the Niles High School. Preference will be given to students pursuing education in the field of business. Other criteria include community service, economic need and academic merit.

Scholarships of $500 will also be awarded in memory of Lou Milley to a qualifying senior at Niles High School and in memory of John Carlson to a qualifying senior at Brandywine High School. As above, the scholarships are awarded based on community service, economic need and academic merit. The Lou Milley scholarship gives preferential treatment to those applicants who have a background in graphic arts or plan on majoring in this area.

Another scholarship is offered in memory of longtime volunteer Gottlieb “Chris” Christ. This scholarship also is for $500 and is open to seniors at Niles High School. It will be awarded based on the criteria listed above.

The Shurte Family Memorial Scholarship is made possible by the Shurte family and friends. The scholarship is worth up to $500 and seniors from Niles, Brandywine, Lakeshore, Buchanan, Edwardsburg and Dowagiac High Schools are eligible to apply. Applicants must have completed at least 50 hours of volunteer work at the Niles Scream Park in the last two years, demonstrate academic success and be attending a secondary college, university or trade school in the next academic year.

The Patrick Glossenger Honorary Scholarship is made possible by Patrick Glossenger. Two scholarships are worth up to $500 each and seniors from Penn High School are eligible to apply. The scholarships are awarded based on community service, economic need and academic merit.

In order to be considered for these scholarships, community service is a must. For more information, students are naked to contact their respective school guidance counselors and ask for the applicable scholarship application.