Dowagiac celebrates December Students of The Month Published 12:30 pm Tuesday, January 17, 2023

By LIBERTY NEVINS

Leader Publications Contributor

DOWAGIAC — Six Dowagiac Union Schools students were congratulated for their hard work and recognized as student of the month.

Marlie Carpenter is the student of the month from the Union High School. Marlie is a freshman and plays volleyball, basketball, and softball. She is described as polite and respectful, and always willing to help out.

Linus Payne is the student of the month from the Middle School. Linus is in 8th grade and appreciates all the opportunities offered at the school, including dances, plays, e-sports, and athletics. His favorite subject is math, and he is described as dependable, hardworking, and a great singer.

Hunter DeGraff is the student of the month from Patrick Hamilton Elementary. Hunter is in 2nd grade and enjoys math at school. He is described as a hard worker, a good listener, and a kind friend who is always the first one to help out a fellow student.

Tyler Damouth is the student of the month from Justus Gage Elementary. Tyler is in 2nd grade and his favorite subject is science. Tyler would like to be a mechanic when he grows up. He is described as kind, respectful, and a good example for his classmates.

Everett Maxey is the student of the month from Kincheloe Elementary. Everett is in 2nd grade and loves to read, however his favorite subject is math. When Everett grows up, he would like to be a professional ping pong player. He is described as caring, hardworking, kind, respectful, polite, and easygoing.

Hector Paredes is the student of the month from Sister Lakes Elementary. Hector is in 2nd grade and would like to be an engineer when he grows up. He is described as a wonderful example to the class as a quiet leader who always does the right thing.