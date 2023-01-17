Cassopolis Wrestling Club brings home four titles Published 8:56 am Tuesday, January 17, 2023

CASSOPOLIS — The Cassopolis Wrestling Club competed in the Vicksburg Bulldog Brawl Sunday and placed 20 grapplers, including four champions.

Winning titles were Levi Moses, Kaysen McCoy, Lucas Bloss and Vin Borsa.

Finishing second were Antonio Ballard,Noah Boynton,Tyler Rinker,Knox McCoy, Jesse Lemon and Benjamin Brasfield, while taking third place were Tyler Haines,Mathew Schuelke, Gavin Schmidt, Kollin Grover and Rolen Vaughn.

Finishing fourth were Cylis Krukowski,Dehaven Moore, Dane Boynton, Micah Schuelke and Will Hershberger.

The team is coached by John McCoy, Brok Borsa and Jesse Lemon.