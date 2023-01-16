Roundup: Niles wins Buck Super Dual 1 crown; Bobcats 3-2 at Bronson Published 5:05 pm Monday, January 16, 2023

BUCHANAN — The Niles wrestling team made it back-to-back championships as the Vikings went 5-0 to win the Buck Super Dual 1 Saturday.

Niles defeated Hopkins 42-31, Sturgis 48-12, Buchanan 48-8, Bangor 44-30 and Eau Claire 55-10 to bring home the win.

Going undefeated on the day for the Vikings were Ezra Vance (150), Sam Rucker (175) and Julian Means-Flewellen (175).

Clark Walker Memorial

Brandywine traveled to Bronson for a team tournament Saturday and came home with a 3-2 record, losing to the host Vikings 45-28 and to Lawton 45-33.

The Bobcats defeated Milan 60-9, Vicksburg 37-36 and White Pigeon 39-36.

Going undefeated on the day for Brandywine were Kaiden Rieth (120/126), Drake Heath (132/138) and Phillip McLaurin (215).

Northview Girls Invitational

Brandywine’s Maddison Ward was defeated for the first time this season as she went 3-2 in Grand Rapids at 145 pounds to finish third.

Mackenzie Wills finished fourth at 235 pounds.