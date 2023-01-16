PHOTO STORY: Arianna Hankins crowned Miss Buchanan 2023 Published 6:30 pm Monday, January 16, 2023

BUCHANAN — Arianna Hankins was crowned Miss Buchanan 2023 before a sold-out Buchanan High School Auditorium crowd Saturday night.

Hankins was one of 11 contestants competing for the opportunity to represent the community as Miss Buchanan 2023. Seth Bromley was crowned Mr. Buchanan 2023.

The newly-crowned Hankins and Bromley will now represent Buchanan in the 2023 Blossomtime Pageant in April. Established in 1906, Blossomtime is Michigan’s oldest and largest multi-community festival.

2023 Miss Buchanan Court

Miss Congeniality: Isabell Bryans, contestant #2

2nd Runner-Up: Makayla Miller, contestant #7

1st Runner-Up: Lexi Herrman, contestant #6

Miss Buchanan: Arianna Hankins, contestant #8

Mr.Buchanan: Seth Bromley