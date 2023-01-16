Niles boys defend Portage Northern championship Published 2:28 pm Monday, January 16, 2023

PORTAGE — The Niles boys bowling team successfully defended its Portage Northern Invitational Sunday.

The Vikings defeated Hastings to win the championship.

Jackson Northwest led the field with 3,700 pins after the qualifying games, while Niles stood third with 3,624 pins. Hastings was eighth with 3,157 pins.

In the championship round, Hastings won the first game 194-152 before Niles rebounded to win the final two games 174-155 and 170-168.

Individually, Nathan Ryman finished 10th with a 563 series. Preston Sharpe was 16th with a 5520 series.

The Niles girls bowling team finished sixth after the qualifying games with 2,610 pins. Hasting was first with 3,012 pins.

Individually, Chevelle Jaynes was 10th for the Vikings with a 469 series. Angel Walsh finished 17th with a 436 series.

On Saturday, Niles competed in a Wolverine Conference match against Paw Paw at Airway Lanes.

The Vikings defeated the Red Wolves 29-1 in the boy’s match, while the girl’s team topped Paw Paw 24-6.

The Niles boys team remained undefeated in conference matches as it swept the Baker Matches 199-134 and 172-124. The Vikings won the regular games 1,608 pins to 1,297.

Conner Weston led Niles with a 358 series, while Trenton Phillips rolled a 340 series.

The Niles girls bowling team swept the Baker Matches 143-30 and 67-61. The Vikings won the regular games 915 pins to 620.

Jaynes led the way with a 370 series, which included a 203 game. Walsh rolled a 271 series, Vivian Anderson a 115 series and Octavia Neal a 159 series.

Niles returns to the lanes Wednesday when it hosts Vicksburg in a Wolverine Conference match.