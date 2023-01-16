Ancilla sweeps Roadrunners in Western Conference opener Published 1:59 pm Monday, January 16, 2023

PLYMOUTH, Ind. — Visiting Southwestern Michigan College was swept by Ancilla College in its Michigan Community College Athletic Association Western Conference opener Saturday.

The Roadrunner women’s basketball team dropped a 58-39 decision to the Chargers, while the men’s basketball team was defeated by Ancilla 72-59.

Women’s Basketball

Southwestern Michigan (8-5, 0-1 Western Conference) found itself down 18-11 after one quarter and 34-20 by halftime.

The Roadrunners never recovered.

The Chargers (12-4, 1-0 Western Conference) led 44-32 heading into the final 10 minutes of play.

Cameron Thomas (Hazel Crest, Illinois) scored a game-high 21 points to lead the Roadrunners. Thomas also grabbed six rebounds.

Tori Eldridge (Goshen, Indiana) added six points, while Ariana Lemons (Michigan City, Indiana) finished with four points and 15 rebounds.

Southwestern Michigan heads to Battle Creek Wednesday for another Western Conference contest against Kellogg Community College.

Men’s Basketball

The Roadrunners trailed by a basket at halftime, 33-31, but were outscored 39-28 in the second half as the Chargers improved to 9-4 overall and 1-0 in Western Conference action.

Niles freshman Mikel Forrest continues his torrid scoring as he tossed in a game-high 21 points to lead Southwestern. Forrest, who also grabbed eight rebounds and had three steals, has scored 71 points in the last three games for the Roadrunners.

Niles freshman Mari Nichols added 20 points, while Dowagiac’s Stewart Smith scored nine points off the bench.

Southwestern Michigan (8-5, 0-1 Western Conference) travels to Battle Creek to take on Kellogg Community College in a conference contest.