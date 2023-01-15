Dowagiac man ends up in Mill Pond after striking guardrail Published 7:07 pm Sunday, January 15, 2023

DOWAGIAC — A Dowagiac man struck a guardrail on Dutch Settlement and a tree before ending up in the Mill Pond according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office Sunday morning.

Deputies were dispatched at approximately 8:06 a.m. for a single-vehicle crash on Dutch Settlement east of M-62 in Wayne Township.

Initial investigation showed, Joseph Lemrow, 81, of Dowagiac, was traveling westbound on Dutch Settlement when his vehicle ran off the roadway right. The vehicle struck a guardrail and then a tree before traveling into Mill Pond.

Lemrow was transported by Pride Care Ambulance to Borgess Lee Hospital, for injuries sustained in the crash.

Assisting agencies at the crash were Dowagiac Fire Department, Wayne Township Fire Department, and Pride Care Ambulance. Lemrow was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, and drugs/alcohol are not considered a factor.