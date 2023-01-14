Daily Data: Saturday, Jan. 14 Published 12:23 am Saturday, January 14, 2023

GIRLS BASKETBALL

DOWAGIAC 41, BERRIEN SPRINGS 38 OT

At Dowagiac

BERRIEN SPRINGS 38

Jasyl Withers 6, Alaina Halliwell 3, Lillian Weigand 0, Allison Weigard 0, Kaari Hurley 0, Grace Constable 8, Zion Ellis 11, Aubrie Smith 10. TOTALS: 14 4-7 38

DOWAGIAC 40

Rebecca Guernsey 4, Faith Green 3, Maggie Weller 9. Damia Books 4, Marlie Carpenter 5, Audrey Johnson 2, Alanah Smith 13. TOTALS: 15 9-21 41

Berrien Springs 9 15 21 36 38

Dowagiac 11 21 26 36 41

3-point baskets: Berrien Springs 6 (Withers 2, Halliwell Constable 2, Ellis), Dowagiac 2 (Green, Weller). Total fouls (fouled out): Berrien Springs 17 (Smith), Dowagiac 12 (none). Varsity records: Berrien Springs 3-7, 0-4 Lakeland Conference; Dowagiac 5-4, 1-3 Lakeland Conference

EDWARDSBURG 67, NILES 29

At Niles

EDWARDSBURG 67

Maddie Pobuda 11, Kenzie Schaible 9, Averie Markel 11, Kourtney Zarycki 10, Chloe Baker 2, Lindsey Dalenberg 1, Abby Bossler 6, Val Johnson 11, Caitlin Tighe 6. TOTALS: 25 13-18 67

NILES 29

Elly Matlock 8, Kloe Kiggins 3, Jessica Thornton 7, Alexandria Gerrits 2, Amiah Lee 7. TOTALS: 11 3-5 29.

Edwardsburg 15 36 47 67

Niles 4 15 22 29

3-point baskets: Edwardsburg 4 (Markel 2, Pobuda 1, Schaible 1), Niles 2 (Kiggins 1, Thornton 1). Total fouls: Edwardsburg 9, Niles 16. Records: Edwardsburg 7-3, 4-1 Wolverine Conference; Niles 0-10, 0-6 Wolverine Conference

BRANDYWINE 63, BENTON HARBOR 37

At Benton Harbor

BRANDYWINE 63

Adeline Gill 18, Adelyn Drotoz 14, Ireland Prenkert 9, Paige Krisher 3, Miley Young 5, Kadence Brumitt 8, Cortney Bates 6. TOTALS: 22 9-14 63

BENTON HARBOR 37

Janiza Wright 6, Zakeira Baxter 3, Desrae Kyles 20, Imya Jordan 2, Leona Thompson 2, Jeremy Bodley 4. TOTALS: 13 10-14 37

Brandywine 7 25 49 63

Benton Harbor 12 20 27 37

3-point baskets: Brandywine 9 (Drotoz 3, Prenkert 3, Bates 2, Young 1, Krisher 1), Benton Harbor 1 (Baxter 1). Total fouls: Brandywine 14, Benton Harbor 13. Records: Brandywine 6-1, 3-1 Lakeland Conference; Benton Harbor 8-4, 2-2 Lakeland Conference

BOYS BASKETBALL

BERRIEN SPRINGS 71, DOWAGIAC 47

At Dowagiac

BERRIEN SPRINGS 71

Josiah Pittman 9, Nathan Haygood 2, Desmond Clark 0, Brady Blasko 27, Charlie Ewalt 0, Micah McFarland 12, Kole Blasko 12, O’Dell 6, Ethan McCrary 2, Joe Chimwanchere 1. TOTALS: 31 1-12 71

DOWAGIAC 47

Braylon Wade 6, Joshua Winchester-Jones 5, Asaiah Fitchett 15, Christian Wheaton 13, Isaih Hill 2, Brallan Hernandez 2, Ayden Wilds 0, Ben Klann 4, Demario McNichols 0, Travis Rehborg 0. TOTALS: 18 4-6 47

Berrien Springs 21 35 52 71

Dowagiac 11 21 35 47

3-point baskets: 8 (Pittman, B. Blasko 7), Dowagiac 7 (Wade 2, Winchester-Jones, Fitchett 3, Wheaton). Total fouls (fouled out): Berrien 9 (none), Dowagiac 13 (none), Varsity records: Berrien Springs 4-3, 3-1 Lakeland Conference; Dowagiac 1-6, 1-3 Lakeland Conference

EDWARDSBURG 55, NILES 50

At Niles

EDWARDSBURG 55

Brody Schimpa 6, Owen Eberlein 6, Mason Crist 18, Will Moore 2, Corbin Blagg 3, Caleb Layman 7, Annon Billingsley 1, Matt Anders 12. TOTALS: 19 12-15 55

NILES 50

Jayson Johnson 7, Acie Kirtdoll 4, Anthony Brady Jr. 18, Talen Bennett 1, Mike Phillips 8, Brayden Favors 2, Alec Lozada 7, Ethan Chambliss 3. TOTALS: 18 8-15 50

Edwardsburg 12 21 33 55

Niles 10 30 41 50

3-point baskets: Edwardsburg 5 (Schimpa 2, Crist 1, Blagg 1, Layman 1), Niles 6 (Brady Jr. 5, Kirtdoll 1). Total fouls (fouled out): Edwardsburg 15, Niles 19 (J. Johnson). Varsity records: Edwardsburg 4-3, 3-1 Wolverine Conference; Niles 3-5 (2-3 Wolverine Conference

BOWLING

Bronson Invitational

At Bronson

Boys Results

Games 1-4

Sturgis 654, Niles 652, Portage X 649, Bronson 643, Coldwater 573, Vicksburg 548, Burr Oak 524, Schoolcraft 652, Bronson JV 445

Games 5-8

Niles 1,399, Sturgis 1,328, Bronson 1,221, Portage X 1,216, Vicksburg 1,140, Burr Oak 1,128, Coldwater 1,100, Schoolcraft 956, Bronson JV 915

Games 9-12

Niles 2.060, Sturgis 1,949, Portage X 1,902, Bronson 1,846, Coldwater 1,757, Burr Oak 1,715, Vicksburg 1,696, Schoolcraft 1,407, Bronson JV 1,374

Girls Results

Games 1-4

Bronson 587, Sturgis 529, Niles 509. Coldwater 502, Portage X 437, Schoolcraft 415

Games 5-8

Bronson 1,108, Coldwater 1,034, Portage X 1,028, Sturgis 1,000, Niles 923, Schoolcraft 864

Games 9-12

Bronson 1,618, Sturgis 1,519, Coldwater 1,540, Portage X 1,491; Niles 1,362, Schoolcraft 1,268

Highlights: Niles boys qualified No. 1. Finished fourth after losing by one pin to Sturgis in Game 3. Niles girls finished fifth.