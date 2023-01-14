Daily Data: Saturday, Jan. 14
Published 12:23 am Saturday, January 14, 2023
GIRLS BASKETBALL
DOWAGIAC 41, BERRIEN SPRINGS 38 OT
At Dowagiac
BERRIEN SPRINGS 38
Jasyl Withers 6, Alaina Halliwell 3, Lillian Weigand 0, Allison Weigard 0, Kaari Hurley 0, Grace Constable 8, Zion Ellis 11, Aubrie Smith 10. TOTALS: 14 4-7 38
DOWAGIAC 40
Rebecca Guernsey 4, Faith Green 3, Maggie Weller 9. Damia Books 4, Marlie Carpenter 5, Audrey Johnson 2, Alanah Smith 13. TOTALS: 15 9-21 41
Berrien Springs 9 15 21 36 38
Dowagiac 11 21 26 36 41
3-point baskets: Berrien Springs 6 (Withers 2, Halliwell Constable 2, Ellis), Dowagiac 2 (Green, Weller). Total fouls (fouled out): Berrien Springs 17 (Smith), Dowagiac 12 (none). Varsity records: Berrien Springs 3-7, 0-4 Lakeland Conference; Dowagiac 5-4, 1-3 Lakeland Conference
EDWARDSBURG 67, NILES 29
At Niles
EDWARDSBURG 67
Maddie Pobuda 11, Kenzie Schaible 9, Averie Markel 11, Kourtney Zarycki 10, Chloe Baker 2, Lindsey Dalenberg 1, Abby Bossler 6, Val Johnson 11, Caitlin Tighe 6. TOTALS: 25 13-18 67
NILES 29
Elly Matlock 8, Kloe Kiggins 3, Jessica Thornton 7, Alexandria Gerrits 2, Amiah Lee 7. TOTALS: 11 3-5 29.
Edwardsburg 15 36 47 67
Niles 4 15 22 29
3-point baskets: Edwardsburg 4 (Markel 2, Pobuda 1, Schaible 1), Niles 2 (Kiggins 1, Thornton 1). Total fouls: Edwardsburg 9, Niles 16. Records: Edwardsburg 7-3, 4-1 Wolverine Conference; Niles 0-10, 0-6 Wolverine Conference
BRANDYWINE 63, BENTON HARBOR 37
At Benton Harbor
BRANDYWINE 63
Adeline Gill 18, Adelyn Drotoz 14, Ireland Prenkert 9, Paige Krisher 3, Miley Young 5, Kadence Brumitt 8, Cortney Bates 6. TOTALS: 22 9-14 63
BENTON HARBOR 37
Janiza Wright 6, Zakeira Baxter 3, Desrae Kyles 20, Imya Jordan 2, Leona Thompson 2, Jeremy Bodley 4. TOTALS: 13 10-14 37
Brandywine 7 25 49 63
Benton Harbor 12 20 27 37
3-point baskets: Brandywine 9 (Drotoz 3, Prenkert 3, Bates 2, Young 1, Krisher 1), Benton Harbor 1 (Baxter 1). Total fouls: Brandywine 14, Benton Harbor 13. Records: Brandywine 6-1, 3-1 Lakeland Conference; Benton Harbor 8-4, 2-2 Lakeland Conference
BOYS BASKETBALL
BERRIEN SPRINGS 71, DOWAGIAC 47
At Dowagiac
BERRIEN SPRINGS 71
Josiah Pittman 9, Nathan Haygood 2, Desmond Clark 0, Brady Blasko 27, Charlie Ewalt 0, Micah McFarland 12, Kole Blasko 12, O’Dell 6, Ethan McCrary 2, Joe Chimwanchere 1. TOTALS: 31 1-12 71
DOWAGIAC 47
Braylon Wade 6, Joshua Winchester-Jones 5, Asaiah Fitchett 15, Christian Wheaton 13, Isaih Hill 2, Brallan Hernandez 2, Ayden Wilds 0, Ben Klann 4, Demario McNichols 0, Travis Rehborg 0. TOTALS: 18 4-6 47
Berrien Springs 21 35 52 71
Dowagiac 11 21 35 47
3-point baskets: 8 (Pittman, B. Blasko 7), Dowagiac 7 (Wade 2, Winchester-Jones, Fitchett 3, Wheaton). Total fouls (fouled out): Berrien 9 (none), Dowagiac 13 (none), Varsity records: Berrien Springs 4-3, 3-1 Lakeland Conference; Dowagiac 1-6, 1-3 Lakeland Conference
EDWARDSBURG 55, NILES 50
At Niles
EDWARDSBURG 55
Brody Schimpa 6, Owen Eberlein 6, Mason Crist 18, Will Moore 2, Corbin Blagg 3, Caleb Layman 7, Annon Billingsley 1, Matt Anders 12. TOTALS: 19 12-15 55
NILES 50
Jayson Johnson 7, Acie Kirtdoll 4, Anthony Brady Jr. 18, Talen Bennett 1, Mike Phillips 8, Brayden Favors 2, Alec Lozada 7, Ethan Chambliss 3. TOTALS: 18 8-15 50
Edwardsburg 12 21 33 55
Niles 10 30 41 50
3-point baskets: Edwardsburg 5 (Schimpa 2, Crist 1, Blagg 1, Layman 1), Niles 6 (Brady Jr. 5, Kirtdoll 1). Total fouls (fouled out): Edwardsburg 15, Niles 19 (J. Johnson). Varsity records: Edwardsburg 4-3, 3-1 Wolverine Conference; Niles 3-5 (2-3 Wolverine Conference
BOWLING
Bronson Invitational
At Bronson
Boys Results
Games 1-4
Sturgis 654, Niles 652, Portage X 649, Bronson 643, Coldwater 573, Vicksburg 548, Burr Oak 524, Schoolcraft 652, Bronson JV 445
Games 5-8
Niles 1,399, Sturgis 1,328, Bronson 1,221, Portage X 1,216, Vicksburg 1,140, Burr Oak 1,128, Coldwater 1,100, Schoolcraft 956, Bronson JV 915
Games 9-12
Niles 2.060, Sturgis 1,949, Portage X 1,902, Bronson 1,846, Coldwater 1,757, Burr Oak 1,715, Vicksburg 1,696, Schoolcraft 1,407, Bronson JV 1,374
Girls Results
Games 1-4
Bronson 587, Sturgis 529, Niles 509. Coldwater 502, Portage X 437, Schoolcraft 415
Games 5-8
Bronson 1,108, Coldwater 1,034, Portage X 1,028, Sturgis 1,000, Niles 923, Schoolcraft 864
Games 9-12
Bronson 1,618, Sturgis 1,519, Coldwater 1,540, Portage X 1,491; Niles 1,362, Schoolcraft 1,268
Highlights: Niles boys qualified No. 1. Finished fourth after losing by one pin to Sturgis in Game 3. Niles girls finished fifth.