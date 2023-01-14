Brandywine splits pair of Lakeland Conference games with Tigers Published 10:52 am Saturday, January 14, 2023

BENTON HARBOR — Visiting Brandywine split a pair of Lakeland Conference games against Benton Harbor Friday.

The Bobcats defeated the Tigers 63-37 in the girls’ basketball opener, while Benton Harbor won the boy’s nightcap 73-54 as Tigers’ Coach Corey Sterling won his 200th game.

Girls Basketball

Brandywine won its third straight game to improve to 6-1 overall and 3-1 in Lakeland Conference contests to remain a game behind league-leader Buchanan.

The loss dropped Benton Harbor to 8-4 overall and 2-2 in the conference.

The Tigers, behind the play of 6-foot-5 center Kesrae Kyles, who has signed a national letter of intent to play at Central Michigan University next season, were able to keep the game close for a quarter and a half. She finished with a game-high 20 points.

The Bobcats, who trailed 20-17 in the closing moments of the first half, used an 8-0 to take a 25-20 lead on the Tigers. Brandywine outscored Benton Harbor 24-7 in the third quarter to blow the game open.

The Bobcats led 49-27 heading into the final eight minutes of play.

Adeline Gill scored 18 points to lead Brandywine. Adelyn Drotoz added 14 points and Ireland Prenkert nine.

Brandywine returns to the court Wednesday when it travels to Bloomingdale for a non-conference contest.

Boys Basketball

Visiting Brandywine tasted defeat for the first time this season with its loss to the Tigers.

Benton Harbor, which came into the game with a 6-1 overall record, took over first place in the Lakeland Conference with the victory. The Tigers are now 3-0 in league contests, while the Bobcats drop to 3-1. Brandywine is now 7-1 overall.

The Tigers jumped out to a 17-7 lead and never looked back. Benton Harbor led 39-16 by halftime and 55-36 heading into the final quarter.

Brandywine had no answer for Grant Gondrezick, who scored a game-high 26 points. Brian Gillespie added 16 points and Josiah King 12 points.

Jaremiah Palmer’s 14 points led the Bobcats. Bryan Linley added 10 points.

Brandywine goes right back to work Monday night as it travels to Portage Northern for a non-conference game.