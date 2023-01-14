Brandywine Community honors school board members for annual recognition month Published 9:00 am Saturday, January 14, 2023

NILES CHARTER TOWNSHIP — Brandywine Community Schools is joining 537 local and 56 intermediate school districts across Michigan to celebrate January as School Board Recognition Month.

School board members represent the views and priorities of their community in the complex system of maintaining and running a district’s public schools, Walker said. They also reinforce the principle of local control over public education, which is an important, highly valued aspect of education in Michigan.

“In an unprecedented time in public education, our school board members have remained steadfast in providing the best and inclusive education to all students in our school community, while creating a safe and positive culture for both students and staff,” said Superintendent Travis Walker. “Celebrating School Board Recognition Month is one of the very small ways to express appreciation for all they do.”

The school board’s main goal is to support student achievement, Walker added.

To achieve that goal, the board focuses on the following needs:

Creating a vision for what parents and citizens want their school district to become and how to make student achievement the top priority.

Setting standards for what students must learn and be able to do.

Assessing whether schools achieve their goals and whether students are learning.

Accounting for the outcomes of decisions and by tracking progress and reporting results.

Aligning the use of the district’s human and financial resources.

Creating a safe and orderly climate where students can learn and teachers can teach.

Collaborating to solve common problems and to support common successes.

Focusing on continuous improvement by questioning, examining, revising, refining and revisiting issues related to student achievement.

“Even though we are making a special effort during January to show appreciation for our school board members, we recognize their contributions reflect a year-round effort on their part,” Walker said. “No matter what challenges lie ahead for our district in 2023, our school board members will continue to govern to improve student achievement and provide exceptional education for all our community’s children.”

The individuals serving Brandywine Community Schools are:

Brian Burge, 2024

Jessica Crouch, 2024

Holly Pomranka, 2024

Michelanne McCombs, 2026

Elaine McKee, 2026

Thomas Payne, 2026

Angela Seastrom, 2026