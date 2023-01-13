Stevensville resident injured in Howard Township rollover Published 11:55 pm Friday, January 13, 2023

NILES — A Stevensville resident was involved in a single-vehicle rollover accident that required extrication on M-60 in Howard Township Thursday night.

Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the crash at approximately 6:43 p.m. on M-60 south of Yankee Street.

Initial investigation showed Mallory Brown, 25, of Stevensville, was traveling east on M-60. Brown swerved to miss a vehicle stopped in the roadway and ran off the roadway to the right. Browns vehicle continued down the hill, crashed through a fence and rolled until it came to rest on its side, in the field. Brown was initially trapped inside of her vehicle until she was removed by emergency medical personnel.

Brown was transported by SMACS Ambulance to Lakeland Niles Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Seatbelts were worn, and speed appears to be a factor in this crash. Alcohol and drugs are not considered a factor in this crash.

Assisting at the scene was Howard Township Fire Department, and SMACS Ambulance.