Niles resident sent to hospital after leaving roadway and striking brush Published 11:35 am Friday, January 13, 2023

EDWARDSBURG — A Niles resident was sent to the hospital after her vehicle left the roadway and struck some brush near the intersection of Redfield Street and Gumwood Road in Milton Township Thursday evening.

At approximately 6:40 p.m., deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to the single-vehicle personal injury crash.

The investigation shows that 23-year-old Niles resident, Kyra Moore, was traveling East on Redfield Street, near Gumwood, when Moore crossed the centerline into the oncoming lane of traffic before leaving the roadway. Moore’s vehicle struck some brush on the shoulder of the roadway.

Moore was transported by SMCAS Ambulance, to Lakeland Niles Hospital for minor injuries sustained during the crash.

Seatbelts were worn at the time of the crash. Alcohol is not suspected to be a factor of the crash. Assisting agencies include Milton Township Fire and SMCAS Ambulance.