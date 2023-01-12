Angela Lorenzo Published 2:31 am Thursday, January 12, 2023

Aug. 3, 1966-Jan. 3, 2023

It is with great sorrow our family share that the sweet, beautiful Angela Lorenzo, passed peacefully on Jan. 3, 2023, after a brief battle with cancer. She is preceded by her mother, Judy Lorenzo (Pugh) and her father, Pete Lorenzo.

She is survived by her aunt, best friend, sister, and life partner Deborah Pugh, her loving aunts and uncles, Dolores and Santiago Arroyo, Billy Pugh, and Candice Miller, along with numerous cousins and friends. Born Aug. 3, 1966, she was lost at the too young age of 56. Angela leaves all whom she touched with memories full of her glowing smile, loving heart, fiery spirit, and joyous laugh.

Angela will most be remembered for her kindness, her ceaseless consideration of others and her helping nature. She was the brightest of lights for those within her world. She would want all she cared for to know that even though darkness may feel a little closer without her presence now, she can be found in the act of simply carrying her love of life with them every day. Angela may be gone, but her spirit still travels our universe, above igniting stars on the edge of burning out and below rekindling the minds of those close to giving up. Her journey was one of tremendous joy, and she wants us to remember that at this time of loss.

A celebration of life will be held in Niles, Michigan, during late spring of 2023. Details will be shared at a later time, as they become available. All who loved or were connected to Angela are welcome to attend.