What’s new in Dowagiac 2023 Published 12:15 pm Wednesday, January 11, 2023

By LIBERTY NEVINS

Leader Publications Contributor

DOWAGIAC — The Dowagiac City Council met on January 9th and discussed the annual Ice Time Festival coming up on Saturday, Feb. 4.

This year’s festival will feature ice and wood carvers creating masterpieces, s’mores around the campfire and the popular chili cook-off. This wintertime celebration is typically one of the most well attended festivals of the year. Dowagiac has celebrated the Ice Time Festival for over 20 years, making it one of the first cities in the Michiana region to hold an ice festival.

“It’s a very traditional festival. It’s a staple for our winter season, it gives people an excuse to come out, see the town, and meet and greet”, shared Mayor Donald Lyons.

Moving forward in 2023, a walking path and an overlook will be constructed by the Dowagiac Creek along Riverside Drive. The trail will connect to Schuur Park and will provide public access to Dowagiac’s waterfront views. The city has also purchased three properties contiguous with the creek, and over time, restoration will take place along where the creek flows.

2023 will also bring forth sewer improvements and cost-effective handling of wastewater within the city. More than $10 million of low interest loans were approved that will upgrade the wastewater treatment plant and the more than 250 sewer holes in Dowagiac. The improvements to the plant will also benefit sewer customers from Keeler, Indian Lake, Sister Lakes, Pokagon, Cassopolis, and members of the Cass Area Utility Authority.

With these plans moving forward into the new year, 2023 will be a busy year of construction for the City of Dowagiac.