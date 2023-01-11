Vikings, Rangers split home-and-home games

By Scott Novak

NILES — Cassopolis and Niles split home-and-home non-conference basketball games Tuesday night.

The Vikings edged the Rangers 55-52 in boys basketball, while Cassopolis kept Niles winless on the season with a 64-46 girls victory.

 

Boys Basketball

The Rangers got off to a quick start, leading 12-8 after one quarter and 30-20 at halftime.

Niles regrouped during the intermission and outscored Cassopolis 35-32 in the final 16 minutes to pick up the win.

Anthony Brady Jr. and Mike Phillips both scored 19 points to lead the Vikings, who improved to 3-4 on the year. Jayson Johnson added eight points.

Kenny May scored 18 points to pace the Rangers, who drop to 4-2 on the season, Davion Goins added 16 points and Malachi Ward finished with 10 points.

Niles will host Edwardsburg in a Wolverine Conference contest, while Cassopolis will host Mendon in a Southwest 10 Conference clash.

 

Girls Basketball

Host Cassopolis turned a 25-24 halftime into a big win by outscoring Niles 39-22 in the second half as it improved its season record to 6-2.

Quianna Murray scored a game-high 19 points to lead the Rangers. Ryley Bowsher added 18 points and Mackenzie Boyer seven points.

Niles (0-9) was led by Amirah Lee, who scored 15 points. Elly Matlock finished with seven points.

The Rangers will travel to Mendon for a Southwest 10 Conference contest Thursday night, while Niles will host Edwardsburg in a Wolverine Conference game Friday night.

