EPS accepting nominations for 2023-204 Hall of Fame awards Published 11:20 am Wednesday, January 11, 2023

EDWARDSBURG — One local school district is giving community members a chance to recognize those who represent the district’s values.

Edwardsburg Public School’s Hall of Fame is accepting nominations for the 2023-2024 school year. The application deadline is March 31, with selection occurring at a later date. Newly elected members to the Hall of Fame will be announced at the Homecoming football game, and inductions will be hosted in April 2024.

The criteria for nominating a candidate (living or deceased) for this honor is broken down into four categories:

Student Activities Award: An Edwardsburg Public Schools graduate who performed with excellence in academics and/or co-curricular activities and has been out of school for at least ten (10) years. FORMER STAFF MEMBER: A nominee who has left employment with Edwardsburg Public Schools for at least two (2) years and who has distinguished him/herself by demonstrating exceptional leadership, character and achievement. LIFETIME AWARD: Those alumni of Edwardsburg Public Schools who have been out of school for at least forty (40) years and whose lives have demonstrated character and distinction reflecting honorably upon the district and its heritage. SPECIAL AWARD: Those alumni, faculty, staff or friends of Edwardsburg Public Schools whose actions and/or achievements may not be categorized in any of the above, but are deserving of such recognition and honor. These awards may be made for humanitarian actions, special contributions or other causes as may be determined by the nominating committee and approved by the selection committee.

Applications are available by contacting Cheryl Steele at (269) 663-1053 or on the district website at edwardsburgpublicschools.org.