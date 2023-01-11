Donald L. Allen Published 10:41 am Wednesday, January 11, 2023

April 6, 1953-Dec. 28, 2022

Donald Lee “Don” Allen, 69, of Elkhart, formerly of Edwardsburg, died Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022.

His life began April 6, 1953, in Cherry Point, North Carolina the first of three children born to Robert and Mary Allen.

Don was an avid Michigan sports fan. He enjoyed investing and following the stock market. He loved his cup of coffee and friendships at Callahan’s. After retiring from Aacoa, he cherished spending more time with family and friends.

Don will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his sister, Donna Gushwa of Milford, Indiana; his brother, David (Stacy) Allen of Cassopolis; three nephews, Joshua (Jennifer) Allen of Elkhart, Frank Allen of Los Angeles, California, and Daniel Allen of Elkhart, Indiana; seven great nieces and nephews, Alexander (Taylor), Adam, Aron, Skyler, Braden, Caleigh, and Jace.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Family and friends will gather from 12 noon until time of service at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in Wagner Family Funerals, 202 North Broadway Street, Cassopolis.

Don will be laid to rest with his parents in Five Points Cemetery.

The family prefers contributions in memory of Don be made to ProMedica Hospice, 230 West Catalpa Drive, Mishawaka, Indiana 46545.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.