Buchanan runs winning streak to seven straight Published 10:29 am Wednesday, January 11, 2023

BERRIEN SPRINGS — Visiting Buchanan ran its winning streak to seven straight as the Bucks routed Berrien Springs 67-18 in Lakeland Conference girls basketball Tuesday night.

Buchanan (7-1, 4-0 Lakeland) did not show any rust from the Christmas break as it jumped out to a 17-4 lead on the Shamrocks and cruised home with the easy win.

The Bucks led 39-10 by halftime and led 55-14 heading into the fourth quarter.

Alyssa Carson scored 26 points to lead Buchanan and all scorers, while senior Faith Carson added 14 points.

Zion Ellis had six points to lead Berrien Springs, which dropped to 3-6 overall and 0-3 in league play.

Buchanan returns home to host Schoolcraft in a non-conference contest Thursday night. The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.