SMC’s Forrest named Western Conference Player of the Week Published 1:00 pm Tuesday, January 10, 2023

DOWAGIAC — Back-to-back 25 point games for Southwestern Michigan College freshman Mikel Forrest has earned him Michigan Community College Athletic Association Western Conference Player of the Week honors.

Forrest, of Niles, scored 25 points in the Roadrunners’ 66-56 win over Muskegon Community College Jan, 4, while his 25 points last Saturday afternoon helped lead Southwestern Michigan to a 68-67 victory over previously undefeated Grand Rapids Community College.

Against the Jayhawks, Forrest was 10-of-20 from the field. He grabbed seven rebounds to go along with a steal and a block.

Against the Raiders, Forrest also shot 50 percent (11-of-22) from the field. He finished with a team-high nine rebounds.

Forrest is the third Roadrunner to win the Western Conference Player of the Week honor, joining teammates Mark Williams (Chicago) and Mari Nichols (Niles).