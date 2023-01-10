Roadrunners’ Laubach named Western Conference Player of the Week Published 1:23 pm Tuesday, January 10, 2023

DOWAGIAC — Freshman Macey Laubach, of Edwardsburg, has been named the Michigan Community College Athletic Association Western Conference Player of the Week.

Laubach scored a combined 27 points to go along with 10 rebounds, four steals, three blocks and an assist as Southwestern Michigan College split a pair of games last week.

In the Roadrunners’ 61-44 loss to host Muskegon, Laubach scored nine points, grabbed four rebounds and had four steals.

In Southwestern Michigan’s 53-52 win over Grand Rapids Community College last Saturday afternoon, Laubach scored a game-high 18 points on 7-of-12 (58 percent) shooting from the field, including 2-of-2 from 3-point range.

Laubach also grabbed six rebounds and had three blocks.

Laubach is the third Roadrunner to receive the honor. She joins teammates Cameron Thomas (Hazel Crest, Illinois) and Ariana Lemons (Michigan City, Indiana).