Niles wins battle of Wolverine Conference unbeatens Published 7:48 am Tuesday, January 10, 2023

STURGIS — The battle of Wolverine Conference unbeaten was won by visiting Niles at Sturgis Bowl Monday afternoon.

The visiting Vikings edged Sturgis 16-14 in Wolverine Conference boys bowling. The win improved the Vikings to 3-0, while the Trojans dropped to 2-1.

Niles and Sturgis split the Baker Matches with the Trojans taking the first one 163-135. The Vikings rebounded to win the second Baker Match 191-149.

In regular matches, Sturgis edged Niles 1,654 pins to 1,621 pins.

Preston Sharpe led the Vikings with a 334 series.

Girls Bowling

The Niles girls bowling team was defeated by Sturgis 27-3.

The Viking dropped to 0-3 in Wolverine Conference matches.

The Trojans won the Baker Matches 142-90 and 111-110. Sturgis won the regular matches 1,443 pins to 1,230.

Chevelle Jaynes led Niles with a 388 series. Angel Walsh had a 247 series, Jossyln Maples a 217 series and Mackenzie Norton a 213 series.

Both teams are back in action Friday as they travel to Bronson for an invitational tournament, which is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.