Lois DeJonge Published 11:13 am Tuesday, January 10, 2023

Dec. 19, 1935-Jan. 6, 2023

Lois Jean (McNitt) DeJonge, who loved to be called “Grandma D” by her grandkids and great-grandkids went home to be with Jesus on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, after a courageous battle with lung and ovarian cancer. She never stopped fighting and was always optimistic no matter how difficult the journey. Through her strength and positivity, we know what resilience and perseverance truly looks like.

Lois was born in Hartford, Michigan on Dec. 19, 1935. Lois met the love of her life Bruce, on the campus of Western Michigan University and they were married at the Kanley Chapel on Aug. 30, 1958. Even though Lois had a degree in Music and Arts, she fell in love with teaching 8th grade English and did so for 33 years at Brandywine Public Schools. She even continued to substitute teach for another eight years after retiring because she loved “her kids” Lois was an accomplished clarinet player and taught many students along the way as well as performed in plays, concerts and the pep band at Brandywine basketball games. After retirement, Lois and Bruce traveled in their RV for eight years and joined the “Restless Rovers” where she made many friends and had the time of her life.

Lois was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Bruce, son “Randy”, her parents, Orlo and Lois McNitt, her father-in-law and mother-in-law Willard and Berdette DeJonge, brother-in-law Robert DeJonge, and her grandson-in-law, Shane Bloomberg.

She is survived by her children; Rhonda (Rob) Finn of Fruitport, Rick (Krista) DeJonge of Tennessee, Robb (Kymm) DeJonge of Niles, and Renee (Joel) Maat of Holland, her nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; sister Shirley (Charles) Cottrill, brothers-in-law William (Mary) DeJonge, Henry (Ellen) DeJonge, sister-in-law Jacky DeJonge and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive visitors Monday, Jan.16, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Brown Funeral Home in Niles prior to the service starting at 1 p.m. Interment will be in Silverbrook Cemetery.

Those who wish to remember Lois in a special way may make gifts in her memory to Faith Hospice, 2100 Raybrook St. SE #300, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 and/or Shields of Hope West MI, 29 W. Main Ave, Zeeland, MI 49464.

