Niles man, Indiana man killed in two-semi Bertrand Township crash Published 10:35 pm Monday, January 9, 2023

BERTRAND TOWNSHIP — A Niles man and an Indiana man were killed in a two-semi Bertrand Township crash Monday afternoon, according to the Michigan State Police.

According to the MSP, preliminary investigations reveal that the driver of a LP hauler was traveling eastbound on US 12 at approximately 3:35 p.m. when the driver crossed the median and struck a gasoline hauler head on. The driver of the propane hauler, identified as Christopher Deneen, 35, of Niles, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the gasoline hauler, identified as Dustin Marshall, 46, of Osceola, Indiana, was transported to South Bend Memorial, however, he later succumbed to his injuries and also died.

Troopers do not know if drugs or alcohol was a factor. It is believed both drivers were wearing seatbelts. Troopers were assisted at the scene by Bertrand Twp, Niles Township and Buchanan Township Fire Departments and the Berrien County Sheriff Hazmat Team.

Some liquid petroleum from the LP hauler did leak but was quickly contained. No leaks were reported from the gas hauler carrying 13,000 gallons of gasoline. The roadway remains closed as crews continue to clean up the site. As of now, troopers do not know what caused the LP hauler to cross the median. The crash remains open pending further investigation.

This is a developing story. Leaderpub.com will be updated as more information becomes available.