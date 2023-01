MSP investigating two-semi truck crash in Bertrand Township Published 4:34 pm Monday, January 9, 2023

NILES — Michigan State Police troopers are investigating a Monday afternoon crash involving two semi trucks on US-12 and Portage Road in Bertrand Township.

Injuries are unknown at this time, however authorities said one of the semis is leaking liquid propane. For safety reasons, troopers are advising the community to avoid the corridor.