Roundup: Bucks win third straight; Vikings edged by Lancers Published 6:58 pm Saturday, January 7, 2023

NEW BUFFALO — Visiting Buchanan ran its winning streak to three straight with a 54-36 boys basketball non-league victory Thursday night.

The Bucks (5-2) have now won three out of their last four games.

After a close first half, which saw Buchanan take a 9-8 lead after one quarter and a 16-14 lead into the locker room at halftime, the Bucks revved up its offense in the final 16 minutes.

Buchanan outscored the Bison (0-6) 12-7 in the third quarter to open up a 38-21 advantage heading into the final eight minutes of play.

Thomas VanOverberghe led a trio of Buvks in double figures with a game-high 18 points. Cade Preissing added 13 points and Matt Trigg 10.

New Buffalo was led by Sam Tripp’s 10 points.

Buchanan heads to Berrien Springs for a Lakeland Conference contest Tuesday night.

Niles at Lakeshore

In a battle of former SMAC West Division rivals, host Lakeshore overcame a 9-5 first-quarter deficit to defeat Niles 40-37 in boys basketball Friday night.

The Lancers (2-3) outscored the Vikings (2-4) 11-6 in the second quarter to take a 15-16 lead at halftime. Lakeshore led 29-27 heading to the fourth quarter.

Jayson Johnson was the lone Niles player to reach double figures as he finished with 13 points. Anthony Brady Jr. finished with nine points and Ethan Chambliss six.

Jack Carlisle had a game-high 20 points to pace the Lancers, who also got 13 points from J.J. Frakes.

Niles hosts Cassopolis in a non-conference contest Tuesday night.