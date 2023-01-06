Niles Mancino’s to close at end of month Published 6:12 pm Friday, January 6, 2023

NILES — A local restaurant announced it will be closing its doors later this month.

Paul and Brenda Thrash, owners of Samuel Mancino’s Italian Eatery, 1221 S. 11th St., announced on Facebook Friday night that the restaurant will be closing at the end of January.

“It is with heavy hearts that we will be closing the Nile’s Samuel Mancino’s Restaurant at the end of January,” the statement reads. “We want to thank all our patrons and employees for their business and dedication over the years.”

The news comes after the couple has spent almost two years working to prevent their landlord – Wild Bill’s Tobacco, a large tobacco retailer based in Troy, Michigan – from removing their business from the strip mall it currently resides in. After the strip mall was purchased in 2018 by WBT, its sister company, Oasis Wellness Center, planned to locate a provisioning center in a vacant space in the strip mall next to Mancino’s but was denied by the Michigan Medical Marijuana Licensing Board in September of that year.

The couple believes the company still has plans to open a provisioning center in the Mancino’s space.

“It is unfortunate that we could not secure an extension of the lease with our landlord Wild Bill Tobacco, but they wish to sell marijuana at this location,” the statement reads.

According to the couple, WBT’S marijuana application and permit agreement with the city stated that Mancino’s would not be displaced. They claim WBT broke this agreement and that the city would not enforce the permit.

“It is truly unfortunate that a small successful family-run business that has invested capital and time into a property, business and community can be so easily destroyed, all because the powers-that-be can and don’t care,” the statement continued.

While disappointed to be leaving the Niles community, the couple said that Mancino’s fans can visit them at the other locations they own.

“The good news is that you can still purchase our products at one of our other stores in White Pigeon and our newest, soon-to-open store –later in February – in Bristol Indiana,” the statement reads. “We look forward to seeing you in your travels and sincerely thank you for being a part of our family.”