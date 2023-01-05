Roundup: Bobcats improve to 7-4; Eddies fall to Lancers Published 3:38 pm Thursday, January 5, 2023

BRONSON — Brandywine kicked off 2023 with a sweep of Sand Creek and Reading at the Bronson Quad Wednesday night.

The Bobcats (7-4) defeated Sand Creek 57-24 and then knocked off Reading 42-39.

Picking up two victories on the night for Brandywine were Josmar Perez (106), Matt Veach (113), Gavin Schoff (157), Josh Patrolia (175), Carter Sobecki (190) and Phillip McLaurin (215).

Edwardsburg at Lakeshore

Host Lakeshore defeated Edwardsburg 39-24 in a non-conference match Wednesday.

Picking up wins for the Eddies were Braden Lundgren (132), Zachary Zache (165), Nathan Andrina (175), Austin Mark (190) and Andrew Harris (215).