Epson Tour to offer record-setting prize money in 2023 Published 7:28 pm Thursday, January 5, 2023

NILES — The Epson Tour has announced its 2023 tournament schedule, which will include the Four Winds Invitational, which will once again be hosted by the South Bend Country Club.

The Four Winds Invitational will be played Aug. 7-13, and will feature the most money in its 43-year history, as well as having its largest tournament purse.

The Epson Tour, which is the official qualifying tour for the LPGA, will feature 22 stops in 14 states. It will offer more than $4.9 million in prize money in 2023. Tournament purses will average $223,000. Both eclipse last year’s record-setting totals.

“We are delighted to unveil the 2023 Epson Tour schedule,” said LPGA Commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan. “This terrific lineup of tournaments is a big step forward in realizing the Epson Tour’s goal of providing the best opportunities for women pursuing their dreams on the golf course. With help from the Seiko Epson Corporation, our tournament partners and sponsors and the outstanding communities where we play, we’re proud to help provide these world-class athletes with the tools, opportunities and experiences they need to succeed at the highest level.”

Two tournaments — the Carlisle Arizona Women’s Golf Classic and the French Lick Charity Classic — will share the honor of being the largest purse in tour history at $335,000. Three other tournaments — Circle Raven Championship, Copper Rock Championship and Island Resort Championship — will also raise their purses to $225,000, $220,00 and $225,000, respectively.

The Four Winds Invitational will once again offer a purse of $200,000, while the FireKeepers Casino Hotel Championship in Battle Creek, will also offer a purse of $220,000. That tournament will be hosted by the Battle Creek Country Club, June 5-11.

Epson is in its second year as title sponsor.

“Our partnership with the LPGA presents a unique opportunity for Epson to empower future women leaders around the world,” said Epson global president, Yasunori Ogawa. “Heading into the second year of the partnership, Epson is proud to support the dedicated and exceptional golfers chasing their dreams of playing on the LPGA who will compete on the Epson Tour in 2023.”

The Epson Tour will not only be offering more money, tournament in new areas of the country.

The Epson Tour will also grow its Northeast swing with the Hartford HealthCare Women’s Championship. The inaugural tournament will be held at Great River Golf Club in Milford, Connecticut, with Hartford HealthCare as the title partner.

Utah will also see another tournament in 2023, with the addition of the Black Desert Resort Championship. Players will be competing for the second largest purse of the season, $300,000, in Salt Lake City, with course information to be announced at a later date.

The Epson Tour will also return to North Carolina in 2023. The new tournament, with details being announced at a later date, celebrates the tour’s diversity and DE&I initiatives.