Body found in LaGrange Township field Published 6:22 pm Thursday, January 5, 2023

Correction: In a prior publication of this piece, the gender of the deceased was stated incorrectly as male when the gender of the individual has not yet been revealed by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office. Leader Publications regrets the error and is happy to correct it.

LAGRANGE TOWNSHIP — A body was found dead in a LaGrange Township field Thursday afternoon, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Sheriff Richard J. Behnke, his office responded to a call of a possible deceased person in a field at approximately 1:15 p.m. Deputies located the body of the deceased in a field, near the intersection of Beeson Street and M-62 Highway in LaGrange Township.

The body of the deceased has not been positively identified at this time. This case remains under investigation.

Assisting agencies on scene include the Cass County K-9 Division, Cass County Felony Detectives, Cass County Drug Enforcement Team, Pokagon Tribal Police and The Michigan State Police.

Anyone with information regarding this case or any other criminal activity is asked to call Cass County Dispatch at (269) 445-1560, Cass County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 1-800-462-9328 or contact the Sheriff’s Office through the Anonymous Web Tip Line at www.ccso.info.