Phyllis Grice Published 5:17 pm Wednesday, January 4, 2023

Feb. 16, 1944-Dec. 31, 2022

Phyllis Ann Grice, 78 of South Bend, passed away at home on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022.

Phyllis was born in Niles to the late Gerald and Harriet (Hargreaves) George.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Robert ‘Big Hook’ Grice, her son, Johnny Ray Grice, 2 Great Granddaughters and siblings; Jeanie Beadle, Florence Bush, Patricia Scalon, Sandra Miller, Harriet George, James George, Bobby George, and Buddy George.

Phyllis met and married Robert Grice on March 3, 1960. They had 5 children; Linda (Tad) Bright of Syracuse, IN, Robert (Patty) Grice of Niles, Yolanda Lemna of Niles and Kimberly Hunter of South Bend as well as 14 grandchildren and 31 great grandchildren, her sisters, Beverly Konkle and Dorothy Bentley and numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family.

Phyllis was a lifelong resident of Niles until moving to South Bend in 1989. Phyllis worked at Simplicity Pattern for many years. She went on to work at Travel Craft in Elkhart and Monaco Coach. She enjoyed camping, fishing trips to Canada and reading her Bible. Most of all she cherished the time she was able to be with her family. Her family was her everything, including her nieces and nephews. Phyllis touched the lives of many people, she had a heart of gold, never judging anyone.

Visitation for Phyllis will be on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 from 11 a.m., to 1 p.m., at Halbritter Wickens Funeral Home, 615 E. Main St. Niles. A Funeral Service will begin at 1 p.m., at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Silverbrook Cemetery.

