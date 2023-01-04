New Van Buren County Commissioner visits Keeler Township Published 4:43 pm Wednesday, January 4, 2023

By LIBERTY NEVINS

Leader Publications Contributor

KEELER TOWNSHIP — New County Commissioner Tina Leary visited the Keeler Township board meeting at the new township hall Tuesday night. The doors opened at 6:30 p.m. followed by a ribbon cutting dedication ceremony. Commissioner Leary delivered her first official report as Commissioner to the board and the 24 citizens who attended that night. She will soon have business cards to share and a new email address. Commissioner Leary was kind enough to answer some questions about herself and her new role in the community.

Q: What did you do before becoming County Commissioner?

A: Leary worked for the county from 1983-2016, part of that time working in the prosecutor’s office. She also spent 12 years as county clerk and 5 years as clerk for Hamilton Township. Leary is now retired.

Q: Why did you decide to run for Commissioner?

A: Leary has an abundance of knowledge from years of experience about the county and local government. She now wants to share her expertise with the community.

Q: What is your main goal for Van Buren County?

A: Since Leary knows what it is like to be an employee for the county, she would like to make sure the current employees will benefit from their jobs.

Q: What positive changes do you think Keeler will make in the future?

A: Leary thinks it is important that broadband is being prioritized in the area. She is excited to see how else the ARPA funds will be used in a cost effective way.