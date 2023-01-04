Dennis Treesh Published 11:01 am Wednesday, January 4, 2023

March 17, 1936-Jan. 1, 2023

Dennis Eugene Treesh, age 86 years of Niles, Michigan, father, fisherman, musician, Michigan fan, and Honorable Veteran died peacefully at 5:27 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at Corewell Spectrum Lakeland Niles.

He was born on March 17, 1936, in Niles to Harold L. and Evelyn M. (Hatfield) Treesh, and was graduated with the class of 1954 from Niles High School. He enlisted in the United States Navy for four years, completing basic training at Great Lakes, and then was assigned to the Naval School of Music at Anacostia Naval Base in Washington, D.C. He was a trombonist, and served with the Sixth Fleet Navy Band (now the U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa Band), including embarking on the USS Wisconsin for an operational cruise. He was honorably discharged as a veteran of peacetime service.

Dennis returned to Niles and applied for employment with the city’s fire department, but preference was given to a candidate who needed to support a wife and family, so his first job was at the former Niles plant of Tyler Refrigeration. Shortly after that, he signed-on at the National-Standard Corporation, where he worked in production and retired after thirty years of employment.

Dennis was a longtime member of the former First Evangelical United Brethren Church in Niles, and his membership has followed that congregation as it became Grace United Methodist Church, and now, New Journey United Methodist Church. He enjoyed local history, and maintained a library of old newspaper articles, photographs, and more recent books about Niles and its history. He was also an avid reader of current events, and a longtime subscriber to “The Wolverine – America’s Foremost Authority on Michigan Sports”.

Fishing was his great passion, going out every day after work – five days a week – to a local lake. The other two days of the week were dedicated to watching televised sports, – of course the University of Michigan Football team – but also the Detroit Tigers baseball team, and Detroit Lions football. And long before the popularity of the “man cave”, Dennis had finished the basement into a family room for entertaining during the games, and equipped that room with a beer tap, serving exclusively, Detroit’s favorite beer: Stroh’s.

On June 11, 1960 at the Crown Point, Indiana Presbyterian Church he married the former Patricia Lee Bowman with whom he celebrated the remarkable fifty-sixth anniversary of their wedding prior to her death on November 4, 2016. He was also preceded in death by his parents and by a sister, Tina A. Patterson, who also died in 2016.

Surviving family includes his son, Carey Treesh of South Bend, Indiana.

The funeral service for Dennis Treesh will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at the New Journey United Methodist Church, 302 Cedar Street in Niles with the Rev. Robert L. Snodgrass II of the church officiating. The South Bend – Mishawaka Valleyaires men’s chorus will provide a musical tribute in support of their member, Dennis’ son, Carey. Committal will follow at the Silverbrook Cemetery in Niles.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday at the church beginning at 10 a.m. Contributions in memory of Dennis may be made to the Niles District Library, 620 East Main Street, Niles, Michigan 49120, https://nileslibrary.com/. Arrangements were completed at the Halbritter-Wickens Funeral Home, 615 East Main Street in Niles. Online condolences may be left at:

Dennis was a faithful man, to military service, to a long employment, and faithful to a community whose hospital keeps changing names and to a church that keeps changing names. He was also faithful to wait for the next fish to bite, and faithful to sports teams – even the Lions. All of these activities are best enjoyed in the company of others, and so he was faithful to friends, and to family, clearly fulfilling the command to Love God and Love people.