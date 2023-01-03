Velma L. Davis Published 11:08 am Tuesday, January 3, 2023

April 26, 1924-Dec. 31, 2022

Velma LaVon Davis, 98, of Niles, passed away peacefully on Dec.31, 2022, at Spectrum Lakeland Niles Hospital.

She was born on April 26, 1924, in Bangor, Michigan to the late Earl and Ruth (Johnson) Peterson.

On May 19, 1940, Velma married Foster “Bud” Davis. She and her late husband owned and operated “Bud’s Bar” in Dowagiac for many years. Velma also worked as a bookkeeper for several years at Michigan Wire Goods in Niles. In April of 1953 Velma and Bud adopted a baby boy, Scott.

Velma was a woman of great faith and attended church as often as she could, wherever she resided, and looked forward to working with other women to make prayer shawls. She was a life-long member of the American Legion Post 26 Auxiliary and enjoyed knitting, refurbishing furniture and working crossword puzzles.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bud; her son, Scott; and her siblings, Zora Florek, Virginia Bowlby, Garold, Archie and Alice Peterson.

Velma is survived by a host of nieces and nephews and special neighbors.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Brown Funeral Home in Niles at 11 a.m. with a time of visitation beginning one hour prior. Velma will be laid to rest with her husband and son at Mission Hills Memorial Gardens.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Condolences and memories may be shared with Velma’s family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Niles.