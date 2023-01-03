Daily Data: Wednesday, Jan. 4

Published 10:50 pm Tuesday, January 3, 2023

By Staff Report

GIRLS BASKETBALL

LAKESHORE 74, NILES 33

At Niles

Lakeshore 74

Pallas Dominon 10, D’Kara Scott 4, Ainsley Ashby 9, Makena Mihalik 2, Helaina Mihalik 6, Paige Lies 12, Taylor Davis 2, Emily Lockman 23, Bianca Chavez 4, Lily Kleiman 2. TOTALS: 34 5-8 74

NILES 33

Lacheryl Hampton 5, Elly Matlock 2, Anastasia Kopczynski 0, Madison Zache 0, Kloe Kiggins 0, Alizabeth VanDePutte 4, Jessica Thornton 7, Kenzie Lakes 3, Alexandria Gerrits 2, Amirah Lee 10, Kayla Kiggins 0, Kaylynn Radecki 0, Tanaya Brown 0. TOTALS: 13 5-15 33

 

Lakeshore        21        42        58        74

Niles                  12        19        28        33

3-point baskets: Lakeshore 1 (Ashby), Niles 2 (Hampton, Thornton. Total fouls (fouled out): Lakeshore 16 (none), Niles 10 (none). Varsity records: Lakeshore 5-2, Niles 0-8

 

Wolverine Conference Standings

Vicksburg (5-0)

Edwardsburg (3-1)

Paw Paw (3-2)

Otsego (2-2)

Three Rivers (2-2)

Plainwell (2-3)

Sturgis (1-3)

Niles (0-5)

 

BOYS BASKETBALL

Wolverine Conference Standings

Plainwell (4-0)

Otsego (3-0)

Edwardsburg (2-1)

Niles (2-2)

Three Rivers (1-2)

Paw Paw (1-3)

Vicksburg (1-3)

Sturgis (0-3)

 

WRESTLING

Wolverine Conference Standings

Edwardsburg (2-0)

Niles (2-0)

Plainwell (1-0)

Three Rivers (1-1)

Sturgis (0-0)

Otsego (0-1)

Paw Paw (0-2)

Vicksburg (0-2)

 

