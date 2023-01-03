Daily Data: Wednesday, Jan. 4
Published 10:50 pm Tuesday, January 3, 2023
GIRLS BASKETBALL
LAKESHORE 74, NILES 33
At Niles
Lakeshore 74
Pallas Dominon 10, D’Kara Scott 4, Ainsley Ashby 9, Makena Mihalik 2, Helaina Mihalik 6, Paige Lies 12, Taylor Davis 2, Emily Lockman 23, Bianca Chavez 4, Lily Kleiman 2. TOTALS: 34 5-8 74
NILES 33
Lacheryl Hampton 5, Elly Matlock 2, Anastasia Kopczynski 0, Madison Zache 0, Kloe Kiggins 0, Alizabeth VanDePutte 4, Jessica Thornton 7, Kenzie Lakes 3, Alexandria Gerrits 2, Amirah Lee 10, Kayla Kiggins 0, Kaylynn Radecki 0, Tanaya Brown 0. TOTALS: 13 5-15 33
Lakeshore 21 42 58 74
Niles 12 19 28 33
3-point baskets: Lakeshore 1 (Ashby), Niles 2 (Hampton, Thornton. Total fouls (fouled out): Lakeshore 16 (none), Niles 10 (none). Varsity records: Lakeshore 5-2, Niles 0-8
Wolverine Conference Standings
Vicksburg (5-0)
Edwardsburg (3-1)
Paw Paw (3-2)
Otsego (2-2)
Three Rivers (2-2)
Plainwell (2-3)
Sturgis (1-3)
Niles (0-5)
BOYS BASKETBALL
Wolverine Conference Standings
Plainwell (4-0)
Otsego (3-0)
Edwardsburg (2-1)
Niles (2-2)
Three Rivers (1-2)
Paw Paw (1-3)
Vicksburg (1-3)
Sturgis (0-3)
WRESTLING
Wolverine Conference Standings
Edwardsburg (2-0)
Niles (2-0)
Plainwell (1-0)
Three Rivers (1-1)
Sturgis (0-0)
Otsego (0-1)
Paw Paw (0-2)
Vicksburg (0-2)