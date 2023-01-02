Niles’ Sharpe second at singles tournament Published 9:55 am Monday, January 2, 2023

STURGIS — The Niles bowling team ended 2022 in a big way with Preston Sharpe finishing runner-up and Chevelle Jaynes finishing fourth at the singles tournament hosted by Sturgis at the Strike Zone Saturday.

The Vikings had three bowlers finish in the top eight after the four qualifying games.

Trenton Phillips was fifth with 736 pins, Connor Weston sixth with 724 pins and Preston Sharpe eighth with 680 pins.

Andrew Jackson finished 10th (621) and Andrew Pease (614) 12th.

Sharpe rolled games of 172, 151, 182 and 175 in qualifying, while Phillips rolled games of 152, 222, 137 and 225. Weston rolled games of 208, 170, 164 and 181.

In the quarterfinals, Sharpe defeated second-seeded Nic Cranson, of Bronson, 373-350 to advance to the semifinals, where he defeated Sturgis’ Brewer 363-324.

Sturgis’ Andrew Matz defeated Sharpe in the championship match 325-320.

Phillips and Weston faced each other with Phillips winning 334-302. Phillips was defeated by Sturgis’s Owen Brewer 324-273 in the semifinals.

Girls Bowling

Jaynes rolled a 727 series in four qualifying games to earn the No. 1 seed. She rolled games of 190, 162, 183 and 193.

In the quarterfinals, Jaynes defeated Coldwater’s Madison King 430-291. Jaynes had games of 255 and 175. In the semifinals, Jaynes fell to Sturgis’ Kortnie Matz 329-308.

Jaynes rebounded in the consolation finals to defeat Bronson’s Haddassah Bloom 347-333.

Angel Walsh was the seventh seed after finishing qualifying with a total of 575 pins. She rolled games of 104, 126, 177 and 168.

In the quarterfinals, Walsh lost to Bronson’s Morgan McConn 299-277.