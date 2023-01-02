Bonnie Lou Ramsey Published 11:04 am Monday, January 2, 2023

May 24, 1942-Dec. 22, 2022

Bonnie Lou Ramsey, 80 of South Bend, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away at the Center for Hospice Care on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.

Bonnie was born in Niles, MI on May 24, 1942 to the late Harold and Thelma (Wilson) Hecker.

On April 21, 1973 in Niles, she married Kent D. Ramsey who survives.

Bonnie is survived by her husband of 49 years, Kent and their daughter, Melissa Ramsey of Wilmette, IL and grandchildren, Eva and Colin.

Bonnie was an active member and long-time volunteer at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in South Bend. Bonnie was dedicated to her family. She loved going shopping with her grandchildren. She could often be found playing cards and games with them. Bonnie loved cooking and making food for her family. Everything she did for her family, she did with love. Bonnie enjoyed taking vacations or going on drives or shopping for antiques with Kent. She always cherished the times they spent at their cottage at Twin Lakes.

Bonnie had a heart of gold. She loved children and dedicated her life to their education. She was for many years a Kindergarten and First Grade Teacher for the South Bend Schools System.

A funeral service for Bonnie will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1021 Manchester Drive, South Bend, IN 46615. Burial will follow in Silverbrook Cemetery in Niles.

Memorial donations in Bonnie’s name may be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church 1021

Manchester Drive, South Bend, IN 46615.

Online condolences and messages to the family may be made at www.halbritterwickens.com