Roundup: Vikings second at Ionia; Bobcats’ Heath gets 100th win Published 10:30 pm Saturday, December 31, 2022

NILES — The 2022 portion of the season came to an end for the Niles, Brandywine, Buchanan and Dowagiac wrestling teams Thursday and Friday.

The Vikings finished second at the Mike Adamson Invitational hosted by Ionia High School, while Brandywine finished sixth at the Eric Scott Holiday Mat Cat Classic hosted by Montague High School. Dowagiac placed 30th at the Defiance Tri-State Border Wars in Ohio with a limited roster. Buchanan placed third at the Horseshoe Classic hosted by Comstock High School.

Mike Adamson Invitational

Niles had a trio of champions as Ezra Vance (150), Sam Rucker (165) and Julian Means-Flewellen (175) brought home titles.

Jimmy Gaya was a runner-up at 215 pounds, while Chase Brawley finished third at 285.

Finishing fifth were Korbin Hughes (106), Lloyd Brown (113), Brock Clendenin (120), Michael Chisonga (157), RJ Fielder (190) and Brett Barrett (285). Finishing sixth was Brandon Hamilton (285).

Bringing back seventh-place finishes were Aiden Brazo (132) and Gustavo Stivalet (144). Isaiah Moore (175) finished eighth, while John Jones (126) finished ninth.

Mat Cat Classic

Hudsonville won the team championship with 204.5 points, while Gladstone was second with 182 points and Fremont third with 144 points.

The Bobcats finished with 112 points.

Brandywine did not have an individual champion, but did have three runners-up — Josmar Perez (106), Kaiden Rieth (120) and Gavin Schoff, who lost due to injury default in his 157-pound match.

Philip McLaurin finished third at 215 and Doug Hawley fourth at 165. Drake Heath finished fifth a 132-pounds. In the process, he picked up his 100th career victory.

Tri-State Border Wars

Dowagiac only took seven wrestlers to Defiance, Ohio.

Roman Paredes went 4-2 at 150-pounds, while Dustin Sirk (132) and Andrew Hartman (165) were both 3-2. Nick Schultz was 2-2.

Horseshoe Classic

Buchanan finished third at the Horseshoe Classic hosted by Comstock High School.

Gull Lake won the team title with 267 points, while Battle Creek Harper Creek was second with 181.5 points. The Bucks scored 157 points.

Jackson Starnes won the 175-pound championship and Dean Roberts the 285-pound title. Leland Payne was the runner-up at 165 pounds.

Holden Carrington (106) finished third and Alex Weinberg fourth (190). Caleb Sweeney and Ryder Andersen (285) were both fifth and Brayden Sebasty (157) was sixth.