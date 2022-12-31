Roundup: Bobcat boys remain undefeated; Niles swept by Paw Paw Published 10:22 am Saturday, December 31, 2022

NILES — The 2022 portion of the high school basketball schedules for Niles and Brandywine came to a close Thursday night.

At Brandywine, the Bobcats edged former BCS Athletic Conference foe and district nemesis Bridgman 44-36 in boys basketball, while Paw Paw swept the Vikings in Wolverine Conference action.

The Red Wolves edged the Niles boys basketball team 42-40, while Paw Paw rolled to an easy 87-17 win over the Vikings’ girls basketball team.

Bridgman at Brandywine

The Bobcats remained undefeated (6-0) as it grabbed a seven-point [15-8] lead after one quarter and then maintained that advantage throughout much of the contest.

Brandywine led 23-15 at halftime and took a 34-27 lead into the final eight minutes of play.

Jaremiah Palmer scored a game-high 19 points to lead the Bobcats, who also got 10 points from Byran Linley.

John Sanderson led the Bees (3-2) with nine points.

The Bobcats are back on the court Jan. 10 when they host Dowagiac in a Lakeland Conference contest.

Niles at Paw Paw

Host Paw Paw grabbed a two-point lead after one quarter, 14-12, and then held on to defeat the Vikings as both teams scored 28 points over the next three quarters.

The Red Wolves (2-4) led 21-17 at halftime and 32-25 heading into the final quarter.

Paw Paw, winners of back-to-back games, was led by Ashton Toliver’s game-high 18 points. Aydn Roth added 11 points.

Niles (2-3) was led by Jayson Johnson’s 13 points. Mike Phillips finished with eight and Brayden Favors six.

The Vikings are back on the hardwood Friday night as they head to Stevensville to fake Lakeshore in a battle of former SMAC West Division foes.

Paw Paw at Niles

Visiting Paw Paw kept the Vikings winless as it exploded for 28 points in the first quarter and went on to an easy league victory.

Niles (0-7, 0-5 Wolverine) trailed 61-15 at halftime.

The Red Wolves (4-4, 3-2 Wolverine) were led by Grace Mitchell’s 32 points. A.J. Rickli added 25 points.

Jessica Thornton and Amirah Lee finished with four points to lead the Vikings, who are back in action on Tuesday when they host Lakeshore in a non-conference contest.