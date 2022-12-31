Notre Dame rallies to edge South Carolina 45-38 in TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
Published 1:54 am Saturday, December 31, 2022
South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler 7 attempts a pass in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. (Leader photo/AMELIO RODRIGUEZ)
Notre Dame running back Chris Tyree (25) runs for yardage in the first half of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. (Leader photo/AMELIO RODRIGUEZ)
Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner (12) runs for a touchdown in the first half of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. (Leader photo/AMELIO RODRIGUEZ)
South Carolina running back Jaheim Bell 0 runs for yards as Notre Dame linebacker Marist Liufau (8) attempts to tackle him in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. (Leader photo/AMELIO RODRIGUEZ)
Notre Dame wide receiver Braden Lenzy (0) runs for yardage in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. (Leader photo/AMELIO RODRIGUEZ)
Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner (12) runs for a first down in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. (Leader photo/AMELIO RODRIGUEZ)
South Carolina wide receiver Xavier Legette 17 gets a foot down for the touchdown in the second half of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. (Leader photo/AMELIO RODRIGUEZ)
South Carolina wide receiver Xavier Legette 17 snags the ball along the sidelines for a touchdown in the second half of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. (Leader photo/AMELIO RODRIGUEZ)
Notre Dame running back Audric Estime (7) runs the ball for yardage versus South Carolina in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. (Leader photo/AMELIO RODRIGUEZ)
South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler 7 gets hit by Notre Dame linebacker JD Bertrand (27) just as he delivers a pass during the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. (Leader photo/AMELIO RODRIGUEZ)
South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler 7 gets sacked by Notre Dame defensive back Jordan Botelho (12) during the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. (Leader photo/AMELIO RODRIGUEZ)
Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner (12) runs for yardage during the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. (Leader photo/AMELIO RODRIGUEZ)
Notre Dame running back Logan Diggs (3) scores a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. (Leader photo/AMELIO RODRIGUEZ)
Notre Dame running back Audric Estime (7) runs for yardage during the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. (Leader photo/AMELIO RODRIGUEZ)
Notre Dame running back Chris Tyree (25) stiff arms South Carolina defensive back Nick Emmanwori 21as he runs for yardage in the fourth quarter of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. (Leader photo/AMELIO RODRIGUEZ)
South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer and Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman shake hands after the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. (Leader photo/AMELIO RODRIGUEZ)
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Notre Dame rallied from a 21-7 first-quarter deficit to defeat South Carolina 45-38 in the 78th annual TaxSlayer Gator Bowl Friday night.
Fighting Irish quarterback Tyler Buchner, playing his first game since suffering an injury in the second game of the season, led Notre Dame back with both his feet and his arm.
Buchner was 18-of-33 for 274 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 82 yards on 12 carries and a pair of touchdowns. Buchner also threw three interceptions, including a pair of pick-sixes.
Notre Dame (9-4) used a punishing ground game to overtake the Gamecocks. The Fighting Irish ran for 264 of its 558 total yards, while holding South Carolina (8-5) to just 75 yards rushing.
The Gamecocks did throw for 287 yards as quarterback Spencer Rattler was 29-of-46 for 246 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He also led South Carolina with 43 yards rushing on seven carries.