Notre Dame rallies to edge South Carolina 45-38 in TaxSlayer Gator Bowl Published 1:54 am Saturday, December 31, 2022

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Notre Dame rallied from a 21-7 first-quarter deficit to defeat South Carolina 45-38 in the 78th annual TaxSlayer Gator Bowl Friday night.

Fighting Irish quarterback Tyler Buchner, playing his first game since suffering an injury in the second game of the season, led Notre Dame back with both his feet and his arm.

Buchner was 18-of-33 for 274 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 82 yards on 12 carries and a pair of touchdowns. Buchner also threw three interceptions, including a pair of pick-sixes.

Notre Dame (9-4) used a punishing ground game to overtake the Gamecocks. The Fighting Irish ran for 264 of its 558 total yards, while holding South Carolina (8-5) to just 75 yards rushing.

The Gamecocks did throw for 287 yards as quarterback Spencer Rattler was 29-of-46 for 246 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He also led South Carolina with 43 yards rushing on seven carries.