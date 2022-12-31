Brandywine superintendent receives positive evaluation, contract extension

Published 12:13 pm Saturday, December 31, 2022

By Submitted

Travis Walker

NILES CHARTER TOWNSHIP — The Brandywine Community Schools Board of Education unanimously approved a  contract extension for Superintendent Travis Walker after a positive evaluation at the  November 21 school board meeting.  

Mr. Walker started as superintendent of the district in July 2022.  

The Superintendent is evaluated in several categories including governance and board  relations, community relations, staff relations, business and finance, instructional  leadership, student growth, and district wide goals. Mr. Walker received a 93% rating out  of 100%, which is a highly effective rating.  

“We are extremely pleased with Mr. Walker’s leadership and insight as Superintendent.  He is definitely moving Brandywine in the right direction and we look forward to his  leadership for years to come,” said Board President Dennis Hinsey.  

Mr. Walker’s contract was extended through 2027. 

