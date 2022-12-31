Brandywine superintendent receives positive evaluation, contract extension Published 12:13 pm Saturday, December 31, 2022

NILES CHARTER TOWNSHIP — The Brandywine Community Schools Board of Education unanimously approved a contract extension for Superintendent Travis Walker after a positive evaluation at the November 21 school board meeting.

Mr. Walker started as superintendent of the district in July 2022.

The Superintendent is evaluated in several categories including governance and board relations, community relations, staff relations, business and finance, instructional leadership, student growth, and district wide goals. Mr. Walker received a 93% rating out of 100%, which is a highly effective rating.

“We are extremely pleased with Mr. Walker’s leadership and insight as Superintendent. He is definitely moving Brandywine in the right direction and we look forward to his leadership for years to come,” said Board President Dennis Hinsey.

Mr. Walker’s contract was extended through 2027.