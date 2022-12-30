Three sent to hospital following car-SMACAS ambulance crash on US-12 Published 2:00 am Friday, December 30, 2022

NILES — A two-vehicle accident that included a SMACAS ambulance sent three to local hospitals Thursday morning.

Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a crash on US-12 and Reum Street at approximately 9:35 a.m. Thursday.

Investigation showed that a Subaru, being driven by Carol Minard. 87, of Niles, failed to yield and pulled out in front of a SMCAS ambulance, which was heading west bound on US-12.

Luke Tolley, 21, of Niles, was driving the ambulance. A passenger of the ambulance was an Alecia Boatman, 35, of South Bend.

The ambulance attempted to avoid Minard’s vehicle but was hit. Minard was transported to South Bend Memorial for minor injuries. Boatman and Tolley were transported to Lakeland Niles Hospital with minor injuries.

The Niles Township Fire Department, Michigan State Police, Niles Police Department, Berrien County Sheriff’s Office, SMCAS ambulance and Edwardsburg ambulance assisted the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at the scene.

Deputies say neither alcohol nor drugs were a factor in the crash. All individuals were wearing proper safety restraints. The crash remains under investigation.