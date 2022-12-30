James “Jimmy” Rank Published 4:45 pm Friday, December 30, 2022

Dec. 28, 1969-Dec. 17, 2022

James ‘Jimmy’ B. Rank, age 52, of Battle Creek, formerly of Dowagiac, passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 17, 2022.

Jimmy was born on Dec. 28, 1969, in Paw Paw, MI. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved the outdoors and enjoyed golfing, fishing and hunting. He also loved to cook and was an amazing chef that no one could duplicate. Jimmy loved his family greatly, especially his daughter, alongside his cousins, who were like his brothers and sisters.

Surviving are his daughter, Jordan (fiancé, Spencer Harlan) Rank; mother, Sandy Coons of Dowagiac; father, Jim (Shirley) Rank of Dowagiac; sister, Sherry (Charles) Heron; niece, Logan Warsko; nephew, Mitch (Tori) Warsko; step-siblings, Tina (Bryan) Roush, Terri Evans, Randy (Jodi) Hale and Ron (Jackie) Hale; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family.

Preceding him in death were his step-father, Jim Coons; step-brother, Duane Coons; and his dog, Brutus, who he loved very much.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday, Jan. 7, at Michiana Church of Christ, 500 E. Prairie Ronde St, Dowagiac. Pastor Justin Shepard will officiate. Arrangements have been entrusted to Clark Chapel, 405 Center Street, Dowagiac. Those wishing to share a memory of Jimmy online may do so at www.clarkch.com