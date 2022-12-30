Daily Data: Friday, Dec. 30

Published 12:36 pm Friday, December 30, 2022

By Staff Report

BOYS BASKETBALL

BRANDYWINE 44, BRIDGMAN 36

At Niles

BRIDGMAN 36

Teddy Ippel 0, Nolan Roberts 2, Wade Haskins 6, John Sanderson 9, Ethan Stine 7, Chuck Pagel 6, Riley Gloe 6. TOTALS: 16 1-4 36

BRANDYWINE 44

Jamier Palmer 6, Robert Whiting 5, Jaremiah Palmer 19, Michael Palmer 2, Brock Dye 0, Byran Linley 10, Jaydon Spitler 2, Kevin Roberts 0, Brad Covington 0. TOTALS: 17 4-5 44

 

Bridgman           8         15        27        34

Brandywine     15        23        34        44

3-point baskets: Bridgman 3 (Sanderson, Stine, Gloe), Brandywine 6 (Jam. Palmer 2, Whiting, Jar. Palmer 2, Linley). Total fouls (fouled out): Bridgman 12 (none), Brandywine 12 (none). Technical foul: Brandywine (Jar. Palmer). Varsity records: Bridgman 3-2, Brandywine 6-0

 

PAW PAW 42, NILES 40

At Paw Paw

NILES 40

Jayson Johnson 13, Acie Kirtdoll 0, Jaden Ivery 0, Anthony Brady 1, Talen Bennett 3, Mike Phillips 8, Brayden Favors 6, Darris Johnson III 0, Alec Lozada 3, Ethan Chambliss 6. TOTALS: 15 6-12 40

PAW PAW 42

Joe Miller 2, Ashton Tolliver 18, Truman Brennan 5, Caleab Vandussen 2, Troy VanDenBerg 4, Aydn Roth 11. TOTALS: 16 1-2 42

 

Niles                12        17        25        40

Paw Paw         14        21        32        42

3-point baskets: Niles 5 (J. Johnson, Bennett, Phillips, Favors 2), Paw Paw 9 (Toliver 5, Brennan, Roth 3). Total fouls (fouled out): Niles 10 (none), Paw Paw 10. Technical fouls: Paw Paw (Vandussen). Varsity records: Niles 2-3, Paw Paw 2-4

 

GIRLS BASKETBALL

PAW PAW 87, NILES 17

At Niles

PAW PAW 87

Grace Mitchell 32, Daisy Herbert 4, Nichols 3, Avery Vogel 9, Baney 7, A.J. Rickli Rickli 25, McNitt 2. TOTALS: 35 6-12 87

NILES 17

Elly Matlock 2, Aanastasia Kopczynski 2, Jessica Thornton 4, Amirah Lee 4, LaCheryl Hampton 1, Kayla Kiggins 2, Alizabeth VanDePutte 2. TOTALS: 7 3-8 17

 

Paw Paw       28       61       77       87

Niles               5          15       17       17

3-point baskets: Paw Paw 11 (Mitchell 8, Rickli 1, Baney 1, Vogel 1), Niles 0. Total fouls: Paw Paw 13, Niles 12. Records: Paw Paw 4-4, 3-2 Wolverine Conference; Niles 0-7, 0-5 Wolverine Conference

