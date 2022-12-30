Daily Data: Friday, Dec. 30
Published 12:36 pm Friday, December 30, 2022
BOYS BASKETBALL
BRANDYWINE 44, BRIDGMAN 36
At Niles
BRIDGMAN 36
Teddy Ippel 0, Nolan Roberts 2, Wade Haskins 6, John Sanderson 9, Ethan Stine 7, Chuck Pagel 6, Riley Gloe 6. TOTALS: 16 1-4 36
BRANDYWINE 44
Jamier Palmer 6, Robert Whiting 5, Jaremiah Palmer 19, Michael Palmer 2, Brock Dye 0, Byran Linley 10, Jaydon Spitler 2, Kevin Roberts 0, Brad Covington 0. TOTALS: 17 4-5 44
Bridgman 8 15 27 34
Brandywine 15 23 34 44
3-point baskets: Bridgman 3 (Sanderson, Stine, Gloe), Brandywine 6 (Jam. Palmer 2, Whiting, Jar. Palmer 2, Linley). Total fouls (fouled out): Bridgman 12 (none), Brandywine 12 (none). Technical foul: Brandywine (Jar. Palmer). Varsity records: Bridgman 3-2, Brandywine 6-0
PAW PAW 42, NILES 40
At Paw Paw
NILES 40
Jayson Johnson 13, Acie Kirtdoll 0, Jaden Ivery 0, Anthony Brady 1, Talen Bennett 3, Mike Phillips 8, Brayden Favors 6, Darris Johnson III 0, Alec Lozada 3, Ethan Chambliss 6. TOTALS: 15 6-12 40
PAW PAW 42
Joe Miller 2, Ashton Tolliver 18, Truman Brennan 5, Caleab Vandussen 2, Troy VanDenBerg 4, Aydn Roth 11. TOTALS: 16 1-2 42
Niles 12 17 25 40
Paw Paw 14 21 32 42
3-point baskets: Niles 5 (J. Johnson, Bennett, Phillips, Favors 2), Paw Paw 9 (Toliver 5, Brennan, Roth 3). Total fouls (fouled out): Niles 10 (none), Paw Paw 10. Technical fouls: Paw Paw (Vandussen). Varsity records: Niles 2-3, Paw Paw 2-4
GIRLS BASKETBALL
PAW PAW 87, NILES 17
At Niles
PAW PAW 87
Grace Mitchell 32, Daisy Herbert 4, Nichols 3, Avery Vogel 9, Baney 7, A.J. Rickli Rickli 25, McNitt 2. TOTALS: 35 6-12 87
NILES 17
Elly Matlock 2, Aanastasia Kopczynski 2, Jessica Thornton 4, Amirah Lee 4, LaCheryl Hampton 1, Kayla Kiggins 2, Alizabeth VanDePutte 2. TOTALS: 7 3-8 17
Paw Paw 28 61 77 87
Niles 5 15 17 17
3-point baskets: Paw Paw 11 (Mitchell 8, Rickli 1, Baney 1, Vogel 1), Niles 0. Total fouls: Paw Paw 13, Niles 12. Records: Paw Paw 4-4, 3-2 Wolverine Conference; Niles 0-7, 0-5 Wolverine Conference