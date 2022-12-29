Niles man killed in single-vehicle Milton Township crash Published 10:42 am Thursday, December 29, 2022

MILTON TOWNSHIP — A 65-year-old Niles man was killed in a single vehicle fatal crash in Milton Township Wednesday evening, according to the Michigan State Police.

Per the MSP, the crash occurred at approximately 7:44 p.m. Wednesday on Bertrand Street near Batchelor Drive in Milton Township.

Preliminary investigations reveal that the driver of a Toyota SUV was traveling eastbound on Bertrand Street before losing control, veering off the roadway and colliding sideways into a tree. When first responders arrived, they discovered the driver, later described as a 65-year-old Niles man, deceased at the scene.

Indicators at the scene suggest the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and it is unclear currently if alcohol was a factor.

Troopers were assisted by the Cass County Sheriff’s Department, Niles Township Fire Department, and SMACS Ambulance.

The crash remains open pending further investigation.