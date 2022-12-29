Niles man killed in single-vehicle Milton Township crash

Published 10:42 am Thursday, December 29, 2022

By Max Harden

MILTON TOWNSHIP — A 65-year-old Niles man was killed in a single vehicle fatal crash in Milton Township Wednesday evening, according to the Michigan State Police.

Per the MSP, the crash occurred at approximately 7:44 p.m. Wednesday on Bertrand Street near Batchelor Drive in Milton Township.

Preliminary investigations reveal that the driver of a Toyota SUV was traveling eastbound on Bertrand Street  before losing control, veering off the roadway and colliding sideways into a tree. When first responders arrived, they discovered the driver, later described as a 65-year-old Niles man, deceased at the scene.  

Indicators at the scene suggest the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and it is unclear currently if alcohol was a factor. 

Troopers were assisted by the Cass County Sheriff’s Department, Niles Township Fire Department, and  SMACS Ambulance.  

The crash remains open pending further investigation.

More News

Niles Charter Township looks back at 2022, ahead to 2023

Round Barn announces plans to open restaurant, pub in former Niles church

19th annual Hunter Ice Festival to take place Jan. 13-15

Pet of The Week: Myrna, of Ukraine

Print Article