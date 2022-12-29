Niles man gets 13 years in prison for home invasion, sexual assault Published 2:25 pm Thursday, December 29, 2022

NILES — A Niles man is going to prison for the next 13 years for breaking into a home and assaulting the woman inside. He was sentenced to prison Thursday in Berrien County Trial Court in Niles.

Shawn Ryan Martin, 34, of Niles, pleaded guilty to third degree criminal sexual conduct, first degree home invasion and assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and was sentenced to concurrent prison terms. He must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Martin was sentenced to 10 years to 15 years in prison on the criminal sexual conduct charge, 13 years to 20 years in prison on the home invasion charge and five years to 10 years in prison on the assault charge. He has credit for 144 days already served and must pay $998 in fines, costs and restitution.

The incident occurred July 6 at a residence in Niles. He broke into the home, raped the woman and strangled her.

Defense attorney Scott Sanford said Martin had been drinking pretty heavily that day. “When I told him the charges and what he had done, he couldn’t believe he had done this,” Sanford said. “I’ve seen nothing but remorse from him that he would engage in this conduct against someone he loved.”

Martin apologized to the victim for “everything I’ve done and said.” He also apologized to his family and the victim’s family as well as to the community for putting people in fear. “I’m sorry from the bottom of my heart, I would do anything to take it all back,” he said. “I’m sorry I drank and put her life in danger.”

Berrien County Trial Judge Sterling Schrock said he didn’t think there was anything more to say about the incident.