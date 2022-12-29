Niles Charter Township looks back at 2022, ahead to 2023 Published 6:00 am Thursday, December 29, 2022

NILES CHARTER TOWNSHIP — 2022 is winding down for Niles Charter Township, with 2023 right around the corner.

On behalf of the township’s Board of Trustees, Township Treasurer Jim Ringler shared a list of township accomplishments from this past year as well as its goals for 2023:

2022 accomplishments:

Roads: The township continues to work with the Berrien County Road Department on improving secondary roads throughout the township by contributing an extra 180K in 2022. This money is matched equally by the road department and is earmarked specifically for within the township.

Fire Department: A new pumper truck was ordered from Spencer Manufacturing in South Haven, Michigan after a committee recommended the design and necessary equipment for the truck. The truck has an 18 month build time and the township should take delivery in 2023. This fire truck will be stationed at the North Fire Station as a primary fire run emergency vehicle

Parks & Recreation: The township completely resurfaced the pickleball courts located behind the township hall on Bell Road. Pickleball has become a very popular sport for all ages, and we will continue in our efforts to provide the health exercise facilities for our township residents. The township also secured a DNR Grant in 2022 to build a shelter at the Ontario Road trail head park area. This is located between South 11th Street (M-51) and 3rd Street on the North side of Ontario Road. The Indiana Michigan River Valley runs through this park.

2023 plans and goals:

Public Safety: The township will be adding three additional full time sheriff deputies to the current staff for patrolling the township. This was made possible by the residents after voting in an additional one mill for police services. The township contracts with the Berrien County Sheriff’s Department for its police services throughout the township. This will ensure that we have two officers on duty each shift.

Roads: The township has budgeted $180,000 to be matched by the County for road improvement in 2023.

Township Building Infrastructure: A township building infrastructure committee will address the long-range plans for the township buildings. Most of the buildings utilized by the township other than the south fire station are old and not energy efficient.

Parks & Recreation: The township will be submitting a grant for a new shelter in Odd Fellow’s Park located on Bond Street to replace the old building that has been demolished. This park offers a wonderful place to have family picnics. The park is approximately 33 acres in size with Brandywine Creek running through it. The township will look at adding the new shelter and connecting it to the current Indian-Michigan River Valley Trail that runs along 3rd Street.