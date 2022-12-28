Pet of The Week: Myrna, of Ukraine Published 1:48 pm Wednesday, December 28, 2022

Meet Myrna, a two-year-old borzoi refugee from Ukraine looking for her forever home.

According to volunteers, the name Myrna means “Peace”. After leaving Ukraine during the ongoing conflict, Myrna was transported to Russia and later Poland, where she waited eight months before arriving in the U.S. She is currently being fostered in Coloma by someone who also fosters for Allies for Greyhounds.

Myrna is described as being a happy, social girl who gets along with everyone except cats. She is okay with dogs over 35 pounds. She loves going on walks and walks “very nicely” on a lead. Volunteers believe a large, fenced yard and a friend to play with would be perfect for Myrna. She is spayed, current on shots and fostered locally. An application can be found at www.rescueborzoi.org.