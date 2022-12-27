Brandywine girls basketball gives back by being bell ringers Published 11:36 am Tuesday, December 27, 2022

NILES — The Brandywine girls basketball team has always felt it was important to give back to the community that supports it.

This year was no different as the Bobcats spent Dec. 10 helping out the Salvation Army with its Red Bell Campaign by being bell ringers to help race money for eight hours.

Brandywine was positions at Walmart in Niles at the north entrance.

“Our program takes great pride in being able to give back to our wonderful community,” said Brandywine Coach Josh Hood. “We talk often about the importance of being a servant leader and volunteering whenever time allows for the betterment of our southwest Michigan area. This is a great life lesson and our girls embrace the opportunity to help others. They truly are champions on and off the court.”

Hood said that during the bell ringing, the Bobcats were able to collect more than $1,000.